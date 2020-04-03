Getting flirty? Former Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson left a sweet comment on producer Julie LaPlaca’s gorgeous modeling photo. The behind-the-scenes Bachelor Nation babe was recently romantically linked to Peter Weber around the finale of season 24. Of course, the pilot and Julie turned out to just be friends, but that doesn’t mean a different franchise alum couldn’t catch her eye.

“Damn! Are you a producer or the future Bachelorette,” the 32-year-old contestant from Hannah Brown’s season commented with a red rose emoji on the sultry photo of Julie laying in bed.

Instagram

“[And], I hear you’re the Bachelor now?” The blonde beauty responded with a smirking face emoji. She was commenting in reference to an April Fools’ joke on Twitter in which he was announced as the leading man, but he assured Julie it was “yesterday only.”

Julie is extremely close with many cast members from the Bachelor franchise, and the veteran wasn’t the only person who commented. “I wish I looked like this during quarantine,” contestant Victoria Fuller quipped. “OK!! Same but so different,” Bachelorette Clare Crawley added. Paradise star Angela Amezcua responded with a slew of heart-eyed emojis.

Whether he finds love with Julie or someone else, Mike exclusively dished to Life & Style what kind of woman he’s looking for. “Someone [who can] definitely toast some rosé with me, right? I am looking for somebody that has confidence, someone that is fierce, that loves themselves and someone that truly is my biggest competitor and someone that I can cry on their shoulder, if needed,” he divulged in January 2020. The reality hunk was briefly romantically linked to Demi Lovato in September 2019 but has been single since.

imageSPACE/Shutterstock

The stud admitted that he’s “the most romantic person there is” and knows how to spoil his significant other. “I am not one to just give you some flowers on a Wednesday and give you something like that. Let’s say your favorite candy is Sour Patch. I might make a bouquet of roses out of those flowers because Sour Patch is your favorite thing,” he explained.

Although Mike’s been getting “a little more attention” since appearing on the reality dating show, he’s focused on staying down to earth. “I don’t let that stuff get to me. I truly don’t. I am a little older. I am very mature I think — my sister would tell you. It’s the exact same. I can just decipher just like I wasn’t on TV — decipher who is real and who is not,” he said.

We know love is on the horizon for Mike, and we can’t wait to see with who!