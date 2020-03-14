Confirmed! For a while, fans and followers seemed sure that Bachelor star Peter Weber was going to end up with his producer Julie LaPlaca at the end of season 24 — not eventual winner Hannah Ann Sluss or runner-up Madison Prewett. But the 31-year-old reality TV crew member confirmed that she hasn’t been seeing the 28-year-old pilot in a post addressing their ~suspicious~ New Year’s Eve hangout on March 13.

“Yes, that was @pilot_pete in the tan jacket,” she captioned a photo on her Instagram of herself and Peter posing in Times Square on January 1. “No, we didn’t kiss at midnight. But whoever ends up as his copilot for life is one lucky lady, because this guy has a heart of gold,” she concluded, adding a red heart emoji and a plane emoji. She even made sure to include the hashtag “#TheBachelor.”

The rumors all started back when the Virginia native started teasing that the ending to his season was “unique” and could not be spoiled. Then, the dynamic duo rang in the new year together in NYC. Fast forward to February when fans spotted the rumored duo having lunch with his mother, Barbara Weber, in his hometown of Westlake Village, California.

Needless to say, fans and followers everywhere flocked to the comments section of Julie’s post to give their thoughts on the confession. “Don’t try to throw us off your tracks,” one user wrote, adding crying-laughing and winking emojis. “LOL, this post is amazing,” another fan wrote, while someone else added, “Every chick in America is too afraid to have Barb as a MIL!”

ABC Press

To be fair, that fan might actually have a point. In her first post-show interview, Peter’s mama told Life & Style exclusively that she “absolutely will not” attempt to make amends with her son’s runner-up-turned-girlfriend, 23, after treating her pretty harshly on After the Final Rose on the March 10 finale episode. “There’s nothing for me to apologize for,” she confirmed.

In the few days since Peter and Madi announced they were a couple, they have since split amid all the controversy surrounding his mother’s on-air comments. They confirmed the decision was “mutual” in separate Instagram statements.