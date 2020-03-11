After Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor wrapped up on Tuesday, March 10, fans are eager for Clare Crawley‘s Bachelorette season to premiere. Luckily, the wait isn’t long; viewers will be able to see the 38-year-old’s love life unfold on camera starting in May.

“Clare will head back to the Bachelor mansion as she embarks on a new journey to find true love, when The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 18 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT),” the official ABC website confirmed.

ABC/Edward Herrera

If there’s anyone who’s deserving of finding love, it’s Clare, who first appeared on Juan Pablo Galavis‘ season in 2014. Since then, she appeared on the first two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games. Afterward, she got engaged to Bachelor Nation’s Benoit Beauséjour-Savard. However, that was short-lived. The former flames called it quits one month later.

Fortunately, though, there are no hard feelings between the exes. If anything, Benoit wishes Clare the best on her journey as the new Bachelorette and even admitted he worries about her. The 33-year-old doesn’t “want her to get hurt,” he exclusively divulged to Life & Style.

Regardless of the risk, Benoit is rooting for the blonde beauty. “I’m glad she got that chance at finding love because we both trust that process,” he added. “All I want for her is to be happy because she deserves the best.”

He continued, “We are simply two people who believed in love and were open enough to give it a chance. We still care for each other very deeply.”

While it’s rare for there to be a throwback pick as the new Bachelorette, it turns out, show host Chris Harrison teased the possibility in February.

“We are big believers in there is no terrible idea, unless someone’s obviously married or in a relationship,” he told exclusively told Life & Style at the time. “But, if they’re not taken, and if they’re single, they’re a viable candidate.”

Who else is excited for season 16 to premiere?!