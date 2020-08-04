ABC released a mysterious Bachelorette promo on Monday, August 3, after Life & Style exclusively revealed the network wanted “to replace” Clare Crawley with Tayshia Adams as season 16’s leading lady.

“Returning soon to Tuesdays,” the short clip read. In the video, fans can see a woman, who appears to be Clare, 39, sitting in a white dress. However, her face is covered by a dark shadow. While Tayshia wasn’t featured in the clip, the ominous tone hints there will be twists and turns in Clare’s upcoming season that fans may not expect — like the former Bachelor contestant, 29, stepping in to fill the role mid-season.

Life & Style exclusively broke the news on July 30 that the Sacramento native threatened to quit the show because she had already “fallen in love” with contestant Dale Moss just 12 days into filming. She left producers “blindsided” after telling them “she no longer wanted to participate,” the insider said at the time. A second source exclusively told Life & Style on August 3 that the pair are now engaged.

Clare and Dale, 31, further confirmed the news on social media. The Sacramento native’s De Facto Salon, where she works as a hairstylist, follows the former football player. Considering he has to accept followers due to his account being set to private, it’s suspicious that he would have access to his phone during filming. Bachelors and Bachelorettes along with their contestants usually have no access to their phones, computers or any media.

An insider exclusively told Life & Style Dale was “in a serious relationship” before his engagement to Clare. The former wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers dated pro golfer Serena Sadekar “for a while” before his move to New York City. “When I met him, they had just broken up. My impression was he always wanted to get back with her. When it comes to girls, she’s the one he would talk about the most,” the source explained. However, things have definitely changed.

ABC/John Fleenor

As far as where Tayshia fits in, the plan would be to pair the California babe up with the remaining contestants. “Execs hope the guys will still want to participate” with a potential replacement because “it took them time to test them all for COVID and they’ve already been quarantined at the resort for 14 days,” added the insider.

Clare hinted at her replacement when she reportedly “liked” a tweet that said “many would be thrilled” with Tayshia as the season lead on Sunday, August 2. However, the former Bachelor Winter Games contestant quickly “unliked” the post.

We can’t wait to see how the drama unfolds!

More to come …