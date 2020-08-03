UPDATE, AUGUST 3: Bachelorette Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are engaged, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. Talk among production says the contestant already popped the question.

Bachelorette star Clare Crawley’s De Facto Salon, where she works as a hairstylist, dropped a major clue about her relationship with contestant Dale Moss.

The Sacramento-based salon follows the season 16 contestant, 31, on Instagram. This is suspicious because the former football player is the only one of Clare’s guys to get a follow from her workplace. Second, Dale’s Instagram is set to private, which means he would have to accept a follow request before another account is allowed to follow him. If Dale is still filming with the leading lady, 39, he would not have his phone to check his Instagram because production limits the cast’s use of technology on set. Of course, it’s possible a friend is running his account for him in his absence, but the connection has fans wondering when the reality couple first connected.

Life & Style exclusively broke the news on July 30 that Clare threatened to quit the show after “falling in love” with Dale just 12 days into filming. “The couple won’t say exactly when cupid struck,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style. Filming was originally supposed to begin in March but was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, so it’s definitely possible the leading lady had a chance to vet out her contestants — or make a connection — before arriving in Palm Springs to begin her journey.

Producers were “blindsided” when the Bachelor Winter Games alum said “she no longer wanted to participate in the show.” Although the leads are usually under contract, which would prohibit Clare from quitting mid-season, she has been “refusing to come out of her room” and making filming difficult.

The insider continued, “Producers are scrambling to figure out what to do … They are frantic trying to pick up the pieces without having to start over completely.” ABC is considering “replacing” the hairdresser with Tayshia Adams, a former contestant from Colton Underwood’s season and season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, an insider told Life & Style exclusively.

The plan would be to bring Tayshia in with the remaining contestants, who made it through the first couple of rose ceremonies with Clare and pick up the pieces of the season from there. “Execs hope the guys will still want to participate” with a potential replacement because “it took them time to test them all for COVID and they’ve already been quarantined at the resort for 14 days,” the insider added.

The drama never sleeps in Bachelor Nation!