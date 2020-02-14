Hot tea! “The debate is raging on” for who will be the next Bachelorette, show host Chris Harrison exclusively dishes to Life & Style. He admits the decision is “still up in the air” but there are many options “worth discussing.” Fans have been keeping their fingers crossed for a throwback Bachelor Nation babe such as Andi Dorfman, Clare Crawley or Demi Burnett. Current Bachelor star Peter Weber is heading to hometown dates during the upcoming February 17 episode, so there are also a handful of hopeful contestants who could also still be in the running.

“We are big believers in there is no terrible idea, unless someone’s obviously married or in a relationship,” the 48-year-old explains while promoting his partnership with Coin Master, which debuted a new ad for Valentine’s Day featuring Chris and Ben Higgins. “But, if they’re not taken, and if they’re single, they’re a viable candidate.”

ABC/John Fleenor

It’s also been rumored that last season’s lead Hannah Brown has a chance of getting a second season after her short-lived engagement to Jed Wyatt. The ABC personality admits it’s “very possible” that we’ll see more of the Alabama beauty.

Bachelor in Paradise alum Ashley Iaconetti exclusively confessed in a previous interview with Life & Style that she thought it was “too soon” for Hannah to be back in the spotlight. “I would love to see Hannah be the Bachelorette again in a couple of years,” the 31-year-old suggested while promoting her partnership with K-Y lubes and gels. “I don’t want people to get Hannah burnout.”

Peter is only 28 and his remaining contestants are quite young compared to previous seasons. Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett are 23, Victoria Fuller is 26 and Kelsey Weier is 28. “People are really craving an older cast and perhaps lead,” Ashley added. She noted that her faves for the role would be Andi, the Bachelorette from season 10, or Clare, who competed for Juan Pablo Galavis‘ heart.

“She’s witty, whip-smart, stunning and won’t put up with crap,” the podcast host said about Andi. She also gushed that Clare is “such a warm, nurturing soul who knows what she deserves.”

Time will tell, but we are here for these predictions!

Reporting by Diana Cooper.