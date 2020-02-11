Celebs Who Are Just As Obsessed With ‘The Bachelor’ As We Are

Let’s be honest, The Bachelor is one the best guilty pleasures out there and these celebrities seem to agree! From Kaley Cuoco and Kris Jenner to Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson, A-listers are just as obsessed with the series as us ~average~ viewers. In fact, a certain Modern Family starlet was so into the show that she ended up finding her own happily ever after. That’s right, we’re talking about Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams.

“I thought he was funny and he was a fan of [my show],” the actress, 28, told Jimmy Kimmel during a 2018 interview. “I saw him as the bartender and I was like, ‘That’s really cute!’” Since then, Sarah and Wells have gotten engaged and continue to gush over each other on social media every chance they get.

Courtesy of Sarah Hyland Instagram

“A little over two years ago, we had our first date at this Emmys party,” Sarah recalled in a September 25 post celebrating the pair’s anniversary. “Now at our third time attending, we’re engaged. It’s amazing how fast time flies when you meet your forever person. My only regret is that we have ZERO pictures from the night that changed my life. I love you to Pluto and back.”

As mentioned, Sarah is hardly the only Hollywood heavy hitter who takes her Bachelor Nation membership seriously. Sure, not everyone has married “into the franchise,” but that doesn’t mean they aren’t diehard fans. “Kate Hudson is obsessed with The Bachelor and can’t stop talking about the show!” a source exclusively told Life & Style in January.

“She makes every excuse in the book not to go out on Monday nights so that she can invite her brother Oliver and closest pals over to watch it,” the insider continued. “They’ll order takeout and spend hours gossiping about all the contestants. She’s even getting [her mom], Goldie Hawn, into it!”

We certainly wouldn’t mind an invitation to Kate’s fun-filled viewing parties, that’s for sure.

