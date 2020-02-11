Fan favorite? Actress Victoria Justice‘s “frontrunner” on The Bachelor is Victoria Fuller, the childhood friend of Peter Weber exclusively tells Life & Style. “I just really liked that one episode where she was showing her vulnerability,” she explains. The 26-year-old notes she “missed” a few episodes, but the Virginia Beach native’s on-camera honesty made Victoria “root for her.”

“The fact that she felt insecure and anxious, I know I can relate to that. And, I’m sure a lot of girls watching probably relate to that as well,” says Victoria at the Alice + Olivia Fall 2020 fashion presentation on February 10.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The Victorious star gives “props to all the girls” because she “can’t even” imagine finding love under the microscope of reality television. “Dating, in general, is not easy but then dating on-camera … it’s a lot,” she admits.

Peter, 28, and the Zoey 101 actress go way back and have surprisingly known each other almost their whole lives. “For those of you who watch The Bachelorette, I’m sure you know Peter,” Victoria revealed on Instagram in June 2019 while the pilot was still competing on Hannah Brown‘s season. “We’ve been friends since I was [nine] back in Florida [and] our moms are good friends (so let’s not start any crazy rumors, ha).”

Courtesy of Victoria Justice/Instagram

The starlet is still cheering on her longtime pal and thinks “he’s doing great” as the leading man. “I’m so proud of him,” she gushes. “I think he is a great Bachelor, and I know that he is genuinely such a good person.”

Victoria notes that the California native has had a “rough season” with all the drama between the contestants, and “he’s kind of going through a lot.” However, she’s staying optimistic. “He deserves the best and I hope more than anything that,” she adds.

Peter has been teasing his un-spoilable ending all season long, and fans are anxiously waiting to see the outcome. “It’s hilarious. People are really good at speculating,” the 28-year-old admitted during an interview with Access Hollywood on February 7. “I will say I haven’t heard the actual ending yet, though, from anyone.”

Whatever happens, Peter definitely has Victoria as his A-list fan!