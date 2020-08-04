He’s a keeper! Clare Crawley and fiancé Dale Moss are “a great match” for a number of reasons, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. Most importantly, the Bachelorette and season 16 contestant are extremely family-oriented individuals.

According to the insider, Dale, 31, is “super close” with his sisters. “He really cares about his family. He would sometimes go and surprise his parents back at home” in South Dakota. “During quarantine, he spent a lot of time with his family,” adds a second source. “He really has been enjoying that quality time with them since he’s always busy in [New York City].”

For Clare’s part, she’s the youngest of six daughters to parents James and Lilia. Sadly, her father died in 2004 of brain cancer. “When my dad passed away, I feel like it just shattered my world,” Clare explained during Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor in 2014. Since then, she continues to post fond memories of him on social media. In 2019, Clare’s mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia, but their bond is as strong as ever.

Clare gave an update on Lilia’s health in May. “This was the last time I got to hug my mom before quarantine. She had fallen and split her nose open and had two black eyes, and I think I slept a total of two hours because I was so worried about her,” the longtime hairstylist captioned a selfie of the pair. “But you wouldn’t be able to tell any of that, because we were so happy just to be able to spend time together! Memories like this matter the most to me! Love heals.”

Beyond Clare and Dale’s commitment to their loved ones, the former professional athlete “loves working out, sports, of course, and anything involving health and fitness,” says the first insider. “He’s very cautious about what he eats and likes to try new healthy things. He also loves dogs.”

Clare, too, is all about health, fitness and dogs! Over the years, she’s posted countless photos of her nutritious meals, go-to workouts, nature-filled vacations and precious pups. Clearly, she and Dale have lots in common.

We can’t wait to see what the future has in store for these two.

