Bachelorette Clare Crawley’s fiancé, Dale Moss, was “looking for a serious relationship” before getting engaged to the season 16 star, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“He’s definitely a lovable guy. He’s open for anything and everything. I think his intentions for going on the show are just to give it a try,” continues the insider about the former NFL player, 31. “He goes into things with an open heart, and [if] anything that comes [from] it, he’s cool with … He’s got one of the biggest hearts.”

ABC; Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Life & Style exclusively broke the news on July 30 that Clare, 39, threatened to quit the show because she had already “fallen in love” with Dale just 12 days into filming. The reality couple left producers “blindsided” by their quickie romance, especially since the Sacramento native “refused to come out of her room” to film with other guys.

Talk among production says the wide receiver got down on one knee and proposed to the leading lady, and they are now engaged. A few days later, Life & Style confirmed Tayshia Adams stepped in as the new Bachelorette to finish the season.

Filming for season 16 was supposed to start in March but was postponed for four months to July amid the coronavirus pandemic. The contestant list was already released, and Dale and Clare were “in some sort of contact” prior to production starting, a second source exclusively dished to Life & Style. “Clare did reach out to him prior to him leaving again for filming,” added the source.

The hairstylist admitted herself that she vetted out the original contestants during an appearance on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast with Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin in June. “You can kind of tell people’s lifestyles like from Instagram Stories, and I see some that I’m like, ‘That’s not really my vibe,’ and others where I look at them and I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s hot. I can’t wait to meet that guy. I hope he’s on the season,’” she said at the time.

Despite the unexpected way they got together, the season 16 couple is a “great match,” particularly because they are both extremely family-oriented.

“[Dale] really cares about his family. He would sometimes go and surprise his parents back at home” in South Dakota, the insider gushed while noting he’s “super close” with his sisters. “During quarantine, he spent a lot of time with his family. He really has been enjoying that quality time with them since he’s always busy in [New York City].”

We can’t wait to see their love story unfold.