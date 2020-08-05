Hannah Ann Visits 'Bachelorette' Set Amid Tayshia Stepping in for Clare

Blasts from the past! Hannah Ann Sluss was photographed visiting the Bachelorette set on Tuesday, August 4, amid Tayshia Adams stepping in for Clare Crawley following her engagement to Dale Moss. Evidence shows Becca Kufrin also seemingly stopped by the hotel during filming.

“This season is so off the wall that absolutely anything and everything is on the table,” a source told Us Weekly after Peter Weber’s ex-fiancée was seen at La Quinta Resort in La Quinta, California, where filming is taking place. “Producers continue to reach out to women from the franchise in an attempt to salvage a season that just might be the most dramatic ever.”

Hannah Ann, 24, lives about two hours away from where the reality dating show is being filmed. She was photographed arriving with a large rolling suitcase and talking with producer Julie LaPlaca. The model was active on her Instagram Story during the same day, but posted videos from her Los Angeles apartment. Of course, it’s possible they were filmed on a different day.



As for Becca, 30, eagle-eyed fans noticed the doors, windows and flooring appeared to match up with the La Quinta Resort. In addition, the season 14 star appeared to be wearing a green resort bracelet.

It’s not out of the norm to bring in Bachelor Nation stars from past seasons to guest star on group dates, offer advice to the current lead or shake things up, but season 16 has truly been unprecedented, and it’s unclear *how* Hannah Ann and Becca will fit into the season.

Season 16’s cast and crew were required to quarantine themselves upon arrival to the resort amid the coronavirus pandemic. If the Minnesota native is already staying at the resort, then it’s possible she will have a bigger role in the show or interact with Clare, Tayshia or the remaining contestants. Another feasible explanation is the ladies showed up for a day or two and filmed interviews about their experience in isolation.

Season 16 took a dramatic turn when Life & Style exclusively broke the news on July 30 that Clare, 39, threatened to quit the show because she had already “fallen in love” with Dale, 31. “She told producers she no longer wanted to participate in the show” and “refused to come out of her room,” an insider dished. Talk among production says the former NFL player popped the question to the Sacramento native, and they’re now engaged.

The twist left production “blindsided” and “scrambling to figure out what to do.” A few days later, Life & Style confirmed Tayshia, 29, stepped in to finish the season.

“Execs hope the guys will still want to participate,” despite the hiccup in the season. “It took them time to test them all for COVID and they’ve already been quarantined at the resort for 14 days,” added the insider.

This is truly the ~most dramatic season ever.~