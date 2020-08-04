Exclusive Clare Crawley and Fiance Dale Moss ‘Were in Some Sort of Contact’ Before Filming: She ‘Did Reach Out’

Clare Crawley fell fast for fiancé Dale Moss on The Bachelorette, but they were actually “in some sort of contact” prior to filming, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Clare did reach out to him prior to him leaving again for filming. He had left originally in March and then production stopped,” continues the insider. Production for season 16 was delayed four months amid the coronavirus pandemic but picked back up again in July. “I think his intentions for going on the show are just to give it a try,” adds the source.

The reality pair having a few months to get to know each other off-camera would be a perfect explanation for their rapid relationship timeline — and a few social media clues, like Clare’s De Facto Salon following the stud on Instagram.

Life & Style confirmed on July 30 the Sacramento native, 39, threatened to quit the show because she had “fallen in love” with the former football player, 31, just 12 days into filming. The leading lady left the crew “blindsided” when “she told producers she no longer wanted to participate in the show” and “refused to come out of her room,” an insider said at the time. A few days later, talk among production says he popped the question to the hairstylist.

“He was very excited to go on the show. He felt it was a good opportunity for growth and to meet somebody … I know he’s definitely looking for a serious relationship,” the source explains about the contestant. “He’s definitely a lovable guy. He’s open for anything and everything. He goes into things with an open heart and anything that comes [from] it, he’s cool with.”

The surprising twist between Clare and Dale left producers “scrambling to figure out what to do.” Life & Style exclusively revealed Bachelor in Paradise alum Tayshia Adams would step in as the new Bachelorette. The plan is to “match” the former contestant from Colton Underwood’s season, 29, with the remaining guys. “Execs hope the guys will still want to participate,” despite the hiccup in the season. “It took them time to test them all for COVID and they’ve already been quarantined at the resort for 14 days,” added the insider.

We’re glad Clare found her guy after all!