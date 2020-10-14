The journey has officially begun! Fans have been dying to see Clare Crawley as the Bachelorette since she was announced to lead season 16 in March 2020, but things definitely didn’t go as expected.

First, filming was delayed by several months amid the coronavirus pandemic. That means some of the men selected for Clare’s season were no longer available by the time they actually began production, including Matt James, who was announced to be the next Bachelor on June 12. On top of that, things looked a little different than usual. When filming finally started in July, Clare and all of her contestants had to be quarantined at the Waldorf Astoria’s La Quinta Resort and Club in La Quinta, California, to make sure they were all COVID-19 free.

Things went smoothly for 12 days, until Life & Style exclusively learned Clare wanted to quit the show because she’d already found the man she wanted to be with. “She told producers she no longer wanted to participate in the show” because she had “already fallen in love” with contestant Dale Moss, the source says. See more season spoilers, here!

Disney/ABC

Even during her short time as the Bachelorette, Clare managed to butt heads with some of her contestants. In one trailer for the season, she can be seen yelling at Yosef Aborady, who seemingly manages to make his mark as the season “villain” early on. “I’m not done yet,” he told the Sacramento native during an argument. “You are done. Get out of here,” she clapped back. It seems like at least one of her first few eliminations happened outside of the rose ceremony!

Clare may have sent production into a frenzy by choosing to leave early, but luckily they had Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise fan-favorite Tayshia Adams on deck, ready to begin her own journey to find love. That required bringing back some of the guys who had been sent home or who ultimately weren’t chosen for Clare’s season, so it’s definitely bound to make for some interesting TV.

While we already know how Clare’s part of the season is going to end, Tayshia is still in the process of filming as the episodes begin to air, so we’ll just have to wait who (if anyone) she ends up with.

