We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: Clare Crawley is one lucky lady! Her season 16 Bachelorette contestants are some of the most impressive the franchise has ever seen — including Ben Smith. While the 29-year-old didn’t get much screen time during the season premiere on Tuesday, October 13, we definitely expect that to change. After all, he’s the total package. To learn more about Ben, keep reading!

Ben Smith is an Army veteran:

According to Ben’s ABC biography, he graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point and became an Army Ranger. However, after sustaining “a life-changing back injury,” he decided not to return to active duty.

Ben Smith is a personal trainer:

Following his stint with the armed forces, Ben turned his passion for health and fitness into a career as a personal trainer. One look at his Instagram, and it’s clear he keeps himself — and others — in very good shape.

Ben Smith is originally from the Midwest:

That said, he has since moved to Los Angeles, California, specifically Venice Beach. Many of his posts feature trips to the ocean and outdoor workouts.

Ben Smith knows what he wants in a partner:

“Ben is so ready to get married and is truly looking for the right woman to settle down with and start a family,” his biography details. “Ben wants a wife who can openly communicate and stay emotionally available. She also must be able to keep up with him on the dance floor, or at least be willing to cheer him on when he jumps in the middle of a dance battle to show off some of his winning moves.”

Moreover, he’s a total romantic. Apparently, Ben once “flew across the country to see a girl he had never met in person before.” Swoon!

While Clare, 39, seems to only have eyes for contestant Dale Moss, Ben is certainly a top contender.

