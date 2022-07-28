These Bachelor National Couples Have Big Age Gaps Between Them: See Past and Present Pairs

For several Bachelor Nation couples, age is just a number, but some fans have wondered how they made their choices when they have a 10-year or greater gap between them.

Bachelor in Paradise alumni Serena Pitt and fiancé Joe Amabile have an 11-year age difference, and they’ve even faced criticism for it. In October 2021, the season 7 contestant shared a TikTok video, leading with a question that she was asked since she got engaged to Joe: “Why are you engaged to someone who is 11 years older than you?”

“Mama said that it was OK,” Serena captioned the clip, which ended with shots of several well-known celebrities who have noticeable age differences, including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Maroon 5’s Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, Beyoncé and Jay-Z and George Clooney and Amal Clooney. Joe even shared his fiancée’s video at the time via his Instagram Stories, captioning it, “I mean, she ain’t lying.”

The happy couple also spoke to Us Weekly about their moving plans, confirming that they were going strong despite Serena being in her early twenties and Joe being in his early 30s.

“We’re deciding between probably three locations, either Toronto, Chicago or New York,” Joe said at the time. “We’ll figure it out.”

Serena then opened up about how her parents took the news of her whirlwind engagement.

“I think shock was the first emotion, definitely shock, but I mean, we have a great relationship,” the Toronto native explained. “They’re very loving and supportive, and as much as I would say, they’re still a little bit shocked by all of it — I mean, it’s just very unconventional, [but] they’re just excited to be a part of it and be able to share it now with their family and friends and get to know Joe more.”

Aside from Joe and Serena, The Bachelor’s season 21 leader Nick Viall also had a noticeable age gap with his now-ex-girlfriend Vanessa Grimaldi, who is seven years younger than him. The two got engaged by the end of that season, which aired in March 2017, but ultimately called things off in August 2017. In September 2020, the exes openly talked about their split during an episode of his Patreon podcast.

“I think the one thing Vanessa and I really agreed about is how much we cared and how much we tried,” Nick said. “And we just went about it so unproductively. … If the speed of how you’re driving is equal to the effort you’re putting in, we were both going 100 miles per hour, but we were both going at opposite directions at one another, and it eventually just crashed and exploded.”

Since they amicably broke up, the Bachelorette alum moved on with current girlfriend Natalie Joy, who is 18 years younger than him.

Scroll down to see which Bachelor Nation couples have noticeable age gaps!