Gorgeous couple! Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo looked loved up during a rare red carpet appearance at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival, and photos of the duo are absolutely adorable.

The Maroon 5 frontman, 42, showed off his tattoos in a black button-up shirt with white flowers and black slacks. He kept his signature mustache, which he’s been rocking in recent years.

As for the Victoria’s Secret model, 33, she looked gorgeous in a leather crop top and flowy patterned skirt. She completed the ensemble with gladiator-style sandals.

The Hollywood A-listers attended the popular food festival on Thursday, February 24, to promote Calirosa Tequila, a brand which they serve as partners.

Adam and Behati wed in 2014 and share two daughters — Dusty Rose and Gio Grace. They live a relatively low-key life and seem to spend a lot of time as a family in Los Angeles. That being said, the South Africa native teased that they may expand their brood one day soon.

“We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of two, I was just like, ‘Don’t even think about it!’ But I do also want five kids, but don’t even think about it,” she revealed to Entertainment Tonight in November 2021.

They currently have baby plans on pause for now, but Behati added, “Never say never.”

“We’re leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there are no limits to it,” she explained. “I think it’s just kind of where we are in our life. And with COVID too, I was just seeing [Dusty and Gio] together, I’m like, ‘Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,’ because it was so sweet to see [them together]. But then I don’t know.”

Although Adam thought he would never get married at one point in his life, the California native now loves being a husband.

“I never really thought I would adore it. It’s so trippy. I’m a child. How did this happen?” the “Payphone” singer said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September 2014. “I use that word [wife] right now a lot. I say it for no reason. I say it a lot — ‘Wife, wife, wife,’ I love it. I even changed her number in my phone to ‘Wife.’”

The “Girls Like You” artist has also stepped up as a great father. Behati gushed to Us Weekly in 2018 that he’s a “very hands-on dad” and she feels “lucky” to have him as her partner.

