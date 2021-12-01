In October 2021, fans watched Joe Amabile propose to Serena Pitt on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. Since then, the reality TV couple has experienced some challenges, but they’re still together and going strong!

“[Things] get better and better every day,” Joe, 35, who originally appeared on season 14 of The Bachelorette, told Us Weekly of his relationship during a November 2021 interview. “[The best part] I think is just being in a caring, loving relationship and in a normal one, you know? Being able to go out and go to a restaurant.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

While it’s clear Joe and Serena are in it for the long haul, the pair is in no rush to say “I do.” In fact, they’re focusing on where to settle down first. “We’re more or less trying to figure out where we’re going to live, we’re excited about that,” the former grocer added. “We’re still in talks about that, but we’re on the same page. It’s between the three cities, Chicago, Toronto or New York.”

For Serena’s part, The Bachelor alum also finds their relationship post-Bachelor in Paradise “easier.”

“It feels like we have more structure and normalcy,” the Toronto, Ontario, Canada, native told Tayshia Adams and Becca Kufrin during an episode the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “It’s been a lot of fun.”

That’s not to say Joe and Serena didn’t deal with their fair share of drama. Early on, tensions were high between the lovebirds and Joe’s ex Kendall Long. Joe and Kendall, 30, met during season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Although they didn’t make it on the show, they reconnected after cameras stopped rolling. However, Joe and Kendall ultimately called it quits in January 2020. Even so, the Santa Clarita, California, native joined season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise to see if she could reignite things with her former flame.

“I don’t have any resentment — it was a little confusing,” Joe told Us Weekly of Kendall arriving in Paradise. “The timing, I would say, wasn’t the best. I was just really focused on Serena and getting to that moment. I had a ring in my back pocket. So, it was more like, ‘OK, I get that you’re here, you know, I wish you the best, but it’s not the time. Now is not the time.’ But I hope she’s happy.”

Serena’s romantic history in Bachelor Nation is far less complicated. She appeared on Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor before self-eliminating in week 8.