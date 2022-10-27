They found love on the beach! Bachelor in Paradise alums Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile are married. The couple exchanged vows at a courthouse on Thursday, October 27, and announced the big news via Instagram.

“JUST MARRIED!!” the pair wrote in their caption. “We are still having a wedding this September but who doesn’t want to get married twice! For the full two minute video head over to our YouTube.”

The newlyweds donned ultra-casual attire during the nuptials as the bride wore an off-white cardigan, leather pants and black boots. The groom sported a navy-blue sweater, black pants and white Nikes.

Bachelor Nation flooded the comment section of their Instagram announcement as the impromptu vow exchange came as a surprise for most.

“WHAT!!! STFU CONGRATS!!!” Bachelor in Paradise alum and Serena’s BFF Abigail Heringer commented. “Not me crying over my salad right now. Love you both!! Congratulations!” Bachelor alum Jessenia Cruz wrote.

The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer also shared his excitement for the happy couple and emphasized he is “ALL about getting married 2x.”

Serena, 25, and Joe, 36, met on the beach during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise where the two had an instant connection. Joe’s ex Kendall Long joined the BiP cast in hopes to reignite her romance with the former grocery store owner, following their 2020 split. However, Joe’s heart was with Serena, and they left the show as an engaged couple and have been blissfully in love ever since.

The reality personalities shared their wedding plans with Life & Style in May, ahead of their August engagement party. Serena revealed she had “no idea” about what type of wedding dress she wanted and was going into the process with an “open mind.”

“I didn’t even know what ring style I wanted when Joe was down on one knee,” the Toronto native said. “So, I think it’s going to be a surprise to everyone, including myself … but I’m excited for the wedding dress shopping and kind of seeing what I gravitate towards too.”

Joe and Serena also shared what their relationship style is like now that their romance is away from the cameras, which includes a lot of “laughing.”

“I do feel like the audience got such a close, intimate look into our relationship because we went through a lot on the beach. You got to see how we communicate and how we problem solve,” Serena explained.

She continued, “People always want me to share more of our funny moments together on Instagram. We really are just always laughing, always goofing around. We have very similar senses of humor, and as much as things can get serious, we do have a great ability to kinda make light where we can.”