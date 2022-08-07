Bachelor in Paradise’s Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile Moved to NYC! See Their Newly Renovated Apartment

Following their whirlwind engagement on Bachelor in Paradise, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt have cemented themselves as one of Bachelor Nation’s most beloved couples.

With Joe from Chicago and Serena’s hometown on the other side of the border — the pair had some major decisions to make about their future following their time on the beach in Mexico.

The BiP alums ultimately chose New York City as their new home base and enlisted the help of YouTuber Alexandra Gater to make their apartment cozier and inviting.

“We’re looking to make this place more comfortable and more homey, and more like our style, as opposed to just, you know, it very much looks like our first apartment,” Joe explained of his expectations for the living space over a video call.

“We’re both content creators and we shoot a lot of content in our space,” Serena continued. “So like, I want it to look aesthetic, where it’s, like, we have space that looks cute to shoot. Right now, it just feels like we’ve taken all of our stuff and thrown it in here.”

The difficulty would be finding a design that will fit both Serena and Joe’s tastes as the Toronto, Canada, native described her style as “neutral and minimalistic” while the Sundays With Joe owner appreciated a vibrant, bold look.

Joe and Serena met on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. Serena previously competed on season 25 of The Bachelor for Matt James’ final rose, while Grocery Store Joe made his debut in the franchise during Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. Fans were initially unsure of Serena and Joe’s 11-year age difference upon their coupling on BiP but the flames have stayed strong since their 2021 proposal.

“We made the right decisions. This is gonna work. So yeah, it’s been effortless. Really has,” Joe exclusively told Life & Style alongside his fiancée in May 2022, after noting the transition from TV to real-life romance has been “wildly easy.”

As for their future wedding, Serena joked, “I should probably start planning it.” While moving was the couple’s previous “main focus,” she added, “I think somewhere between next spring and next fall we’re gonna be having our wedding.”

Keep scrolling to take a tour of Joe and Serena’s newly renovated NYC apartment!