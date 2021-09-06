Sending a message? Bachelor in Paradise contestant “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile seemingly shaded ex-girlfriend Kendall Long and praised Serena Pitt amid their love triangle drama on season 7.

The Chicago native, 34, “liked” two tweets that seemed very telling of his future on the reality dating show.

“That, ‘Hey, butthead,’ line made me wanna cut my eyeballs and ears off,” one of the tweets Joe gave a thumbs up to read on August 31. When Kendall, 30, arrived to the beach in Mexico during week 3, she jokingly called her ex “butthead” before asking him to go talk privately.

Joe Amabile/Twitter

The same day, Joe also “liked” a tweet that read, “I’m team Thomas [Jacobs] and Joe and Serena are a beautiful f—king couple.”

The former Bachelorette contestant and Serena, 23, are currently the strongest couple on season 7 of Paradise. The Canadian beauty turned down a potential relationship with Thomas, 29, to keep pursuing her romance with Joe. Their connection was solidified during a one-on-one date. However, the unexpected visit from Kendall could seriously rock them.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

“I don’t want to just completely let go of him, and I see Paradise as where we began,” Kendall told the cameras in a promo video. “I have love for him, of course. We still loved each other when we broke up, so I don’t know if we’ve ever really stopped having that connection. I definitely miss Joe.”

Joe met the California native on season 5 of BiP. Although they broke up on the beach, they rekindled their romance after the cameras stopped rolling. They even moved into an apartment together in Los Angeles in April 2019 before announcing their split in January 2020.

Both reality stars admitted where they wanted to settle down long-term was a huge point of contention.

“Kendall had expressed to me that she would never want to live in Chicago. She just wouldn’t. She loves L.A. She doesn’t want to leave L.A. That’s her thing … I had a hard time with that because if I’m living [in L.A.], that compromise needs to be open,” Joe reflected on his “Click Bait” podcast with cohosts Tayshia Adams and Natasha Parker in December 2020.

For her part, Kendall reflected on the “ultimatum” presented to her by Joe. “Either I move to Chicago or we break up, and I didn’t really wanna have a relationship like that,” she told Entertainment Tonight in March 2020.

If you can’t wait to see what happens between Joe, Serena and Kendall, click here for Paradise spoilers!