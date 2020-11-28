Open to the possibilities. Bachelor Nation alum Kendall Long revealed whether she would appear on another season of Bachelor in Paradise, nearly a year after her split from fellow alum Joe Amabile.

“I try to live as if I’m not depending on the Bachelor world to find my future husband because then I’m just holding off my love life,” the 29-year-old told Us Weekly during an interview posted on Saturday, November 28. “But I had nothing but amazing experiences. It worked for me. And if it could work for me once, maybe it could work for me twice.”

However, the ABC personality noted that she’s open to meeting Mr. Right wherever he happens to be. “I’m not trying to put all my eggs in the Bachelor basket. I’m still dating. I’m still single,” Kendall added.

The former Bachelor contestant met Joe, 34, in 2018 while filming season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. A year after the finale episode, Kendall exclusively told Life & Style the fast pace of the series didn’t affect their bond. “I would just say trust each other and your timeline and also trust each other with everyone else’s opinion,” she said. “Just kind of, you know, go with your own flow.”

They moved in together in Los Angeles shortly before their shocking split in January. “I did not see it coming,” Kendall divulged on her “Down to Date” podcast in February. “Every relationship has issues, but I feel like — with Joe and I — we were best friends. Everything was fun, we were getting a dog together. We had just moved in.”

The couple called it quits because the Dancing With the Stars alum wanted to relocate to his hometown of Chicago after being unhappy living in Los Angeles. When Kendall explained she didn’t see living in Chicago as part of her future, the pair parted ways.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Despite the fact that the duo didn’t go the distance, the blonde beauty still has fond memories of her time on the reality series. “Paradise was so fun,” the California native told the outlet. “Also, that’s where I fell in love with Joe and we were together for a year and a half and it was a great experience.”