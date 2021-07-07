Looking for Love! Meet the Season 7 Cast of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ — Photos, Premiere Date and More

Almost ~paradise!~ Cast spoilers for season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise have been released, and there are tons of eligible singles heading to the beach in 2021.

The new season didn’t happen in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, but ABC executive Robert Mills told Variety in January the network was “hell-bent” on making the Bachelor spinoff happen this year.

The premiere date for season 7 is Monday, August 16. It will be sandwiched between Katie Thurston‘s finale of The Bachelorette and the premiere of season 18 starring Michelle Young.

The show usually films south of the border at the Playa Escondida Resort in Sayulita, Mexico. However, ABC may stay domestic with season 7, depending on travel and safety restrictions, but the network has not confirmed where filming took place yet.

Dr. Joe Park was the first season 7 contestant announced on January 8. The NYC anesthesiologist posted on his Instagram Story about receiving a second dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. “We’ve got ourselves a vaccinated Paradisian!!!” Robert wrote via Twitter while sharing Joe’s photo.

We’ve got ourselves a vaccinated Paradisian!! https://t.co/TXQb7f7giT — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) January 9, 2021

The contestant first appeared on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette and stuck around as a contestant after Tayshia Adams stepped in as the new leading lady following Clare and Dale Moss’ engagement. Needless to say, Joe is handsome, smart and a total catch!

There have been many long-lasting Bachelor Nation couples to come out of Paradise. Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert got married after season 2 and have three children together. Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt fell head over heels on season 5. Despite a brief split before the finale, they got engaged in September 2019 and are anxiously awaiting their wedding, which was postponed amid the pandemic.

During season 6, Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour got engaged. They are not yet married and bought a house together in San Diego, California. Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert left the show midseason as boyfriend and girlfriend and are still dating.

Hopefully, the season 7 stars have the same luck. If you can’t wait until the finale, see engagement spoilers here.

Keep scrolling to meet the contestants!