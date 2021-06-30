Love’s a beach! Bachelor in Paradise will show some surprising couples, engagements and splits during season 7, premiering on August 16, 2021. Keep reading for spoilers about the cast!

Who Gets Engaged?

According to Reality Steve, there are two couples who get engaged during the finale. Kenny Braasch from season 16 reportedly popped the question to Mari Pepin, the former beauty queen who appeared on Matt James’ season. However, they may have had a rough road to finding love because there is apparently a love triangle involving franchise alum Demi Burnett.

In addition, Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ former contestant Riley Christian got engaged to Maurissa Gunn, who was eliminated during night one of Peter Weber’s season.

There are a few Bachelor Nation duos who left in relationships but without Neil Lane engagement rings. BIP alum “Grocery Store” Joe Amabile reportedly exited the show with Serena Pitt from Matt’s season, but he did not pop the question.

Brendan Morais and Pieper James, who were a confirmed couple before arriving to the beach in Mexico, reportedly left together before overnight dates when they discovered fans already knew about their low-key romance.

Season 7 Splits

Of course, with love comes heartbreak on BIP. Former Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin makes her first appearance on the franchise spinoff during season 7 following her split from fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen. She reportedly fell for Thomas Jacobs, who was coined as the “villain” of Katie Thurston’s season before he was eliminated during week 4. According to Reality Steve, Becca and Thomas split before overnight dates and both left single.

Courtesy Becca Kufrin/Instagram

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer also struck up a romance, but things fizzled out before their fantasy suite dates. Fans pointed out the pair seemed very flirty via Instagram since returning from filming, so it’s possible they rekindled things when the cameras stopped rolling.

More Surprising Couples

BIP is known for putting exes in uncomfortable situations. Grocery Store Joe’s former girlfriend Kendall Long, whom he met during season 5 in Mexico, is part of the 2021 cast. She and Ivan Hall reportedly hit it off, but she self-eliminated after having a tough time watching her ex’s relationship with Serena blossom.

Courtesy of Kendall Long/Instagram

Season 16’s Chris Conran and Matt’s former contestant Alana Milne were also romantically connected. However, the duo was accused by the cast of conspiring together before the show because it was rumored they had already been hanging out. They left the beach separately during the same episode.

Chris appears to have been involved in a bit of drama. He reportedly initially had a relationship with a Jessenia Cruz but ended up abandoning their connection for a chance with Alana.

Mykenna Dorn had a fling with Ed Waisbrot after he chose her over Natasha Parker during a rose ceremony, but it’s unclear where they stand today. The same can be said for Chelsea Vaughn, who will reportedly be on the show for a bit as she navigates a flirtation with James Bonsall.

Who Else Will Be in the Cast?

Victoria Paul, who first appeared on Peter’s season, reportedly left very quickly after arriving because she got called out for having a boyfriend back home. Kelsey Weier, Victoria Larson and Serena Chew are all ladies who are eliminated during week 1. As for the guys, Dr. Joe Park, Blake Monar and Demar Jackson come after a rose ceremony but were not given roses.