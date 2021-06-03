We’re in for a crazy summer! Chris Harrison is not returning to Bachelor in Paradise for season 7, a source tells Life & Style. Instead, an array of celebrity comedians, including David Spade, will appear as hosts throughout the season.

Some famous faces are still in negotiations for the gig, which is filming this summer, and the Joe Dirt actor was the only one with a closed contract, Variety reported on Wednesday, June 2. Gossip Instagram page Deuxmoi previously posted that comedian Nikki Glaser was being considered.

Chris, 49, will also not be appearing on season 17 of The Bachelorette, which premieres on Monday, June 7, and stars Katie Thurston. Instead, Bachelor Nation stars Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe have stepped in to fill the hosting role.

ABC/Andrew Eccles

The new format for the reality dating show comes on the heels of Chris stepping back from his longtime hosting role in March after making problematic statements about the social media controversy surrounding Matt James’ contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.

The drama first started when the Georgia native, 24, was accused via TikTok of mistreating a girl in high school for “liking Black guys.” Another video began circulating on the social media platform that alleged Rachael “liked” multiple racially insensitive Instagram posts, including one that featured the Confederate flag. Then, a photo surfaced that showed the reality star at an “Old South” antebellum-themed fraternity party in 2018.

Before Rachael released a written apology on February 11, Chris appeared on Extra and was interviewed by former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay about the drama surrounding the franchise. He evoked the term “woke police” to talk about people who wanted to hold the contestant accountable and asked fans to offer her “grace” and “understanding.”

The following day, the Oklahoma native took to Instagram to apologize for his comments during the interview.

“I have this incredible platform to speak about love, and yesterday, I took a stance on topics about which I should have been better informed,” he wrote. “While I do not speak for Rachael Kirkconnell, my intentions were simply to ask for grace in offering her an opportunity to speak on her own behalf.”

Chris added, “What I now realize I have done is cause harm by wrongly speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism, and for that, I am so deeply sorry. I also apologize to my friend Rachel Lindsay for not listening to her better on a topic she has a first-hand understanding of, and humbly thank the members of Bachelor Nation who have reached out to me to hold me accountable.”

It looks like Paradise will be filled with famous faces!