She’s baaaack! Kelsey Weier made a splash on Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor in 2019 and will be looking for love again during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, premiering on August 16, 2021.

Kelsey Had Ups and Downs on The Bachelor

The Bachelor Nation babe, 30, caused a bit of drama during the early weeks of season 24. Fans most likely remember the now-infamous “Champagne-gate” when she thought Hannah Ann Sluss stole a bottle of bubbly she was saving for a moment alone with the pilot, 29. They have since buried the hatchet.

The process proved to be very difficult for Kelsey. She spent a few nights crying while other women went off on dates with the leading man. The situation spiraled out of control when Tammy Ly accused her of having an “emotional breakdown,” “drinking excessively” and “taking pills.”

“I was emotional, but it wasn’t a breakdown,” Kelsey, who assured she only took “birth control and Adderall,” said at the time through tears. “I want you to know I didn’t have an emotional breakdown. I was sad, I was really sad. It’s not like every day has been like that. It was just the first time after a one-on-one where my feelings were really strong.”

While she had a rocky beginning on The Bachelor, Kelsey’s genuine and sweet personality began to shine as the weeks went on. “When she loves, she loves like no other. It takes a lot for her,” her mom said during her hometown date in Des Moines, Iowa. “Kelsey doesn’t say anything she doesn’t mean, and she is definitely all in.”

Peter broke things off with the contestant following her hometown date, but she’s ready to find Mr. Right during Paradise.

Where Is Kelsey Now?

Following her appearance on The Bachelor, Kelsey relocated to Nashville. She still hangs out with many alums from the reality franchise, but she’s particularly close with Victoria Fuller and Kelley Flanagan.

What Is Kelsey’s Job?

Kelsey’s job has been listed as “self-employed” since August 2020, according to her LinkedIn. It’s likely she makes the bulk of her income from promoting products on Instagram and public appearances.

That’s not to say she hasn’t worked extremely hard in different industries. She had a career as a professional clothier at Tom James Company for three years. “My service model is based on a simple mantra: ‘I come to you with fine clothing.’ My clients never wait in line, fight for parking or covet a garment that doesn’t come in their size,” she wrote.

Prior to that, she graduated early from The Salon Professional Academy in Iowa City, Iowa, in 2013 and became a “full-time professional color and extensions specialist at Rick Mosley Hair,” her Miss USA biography reads. Of course, she was also heavily involved in the Miss Universe Organization during her reign as Miss Iowa.

She Is a Former Pageant Queen

Kelsey won Miss Iowa in 2017. When the reality starlet was asked who she admired most during a previous interview, she had an interesting answer. “Sonja Heying. Before attending Cosmetology School, I took two years off to nanny,” she revealed on the Miss USA website at the time. “My nanny experience was different than most because the mom was home with me. Sonja needed all the help she could get since she had four boys! The oldest child was a year and a half [years old] and the triplets. The reason I look up to Sonja is because of who she is as a person, a mother and a wife. I admire her for the amount of time she invested into her family and how much love she has for her boys.”

She Has a Twin

Kelsey Weier/Instagram

The Iowa native has a twin sister, Kayla, and another sister named Kalason. It’s clear she has a lot of love for her siblings and frequently posts photos with her gorgeous brood.