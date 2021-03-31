Bachelor Nation stars Blake Horstmann and Kelsey Weier sparked dating rumors after Kelley Flanagan teased the two were hanging out while doing an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday, March 30.

The former Bachelorette contestant, 31, submitted his own question to the attorney’s Instagram regarding Kelsey’s upcoming 30th birthday celebration in Nashville, where she currently resides.

Courtesy Kelley Flanagan/Instagram

“No, Blake, I am not coming to Nashville. I wish I was to celebrate Kelsey’s birthday, but I will still be here in Miami,” Kelley, 29, said. She added in the caption, “[@balockaye.h], make sure [@kelsey_weier] has the best birthday.”

To add to the speculation, Tayshia Adams shipped Kelsey and Blake as a potential couple for season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, of which the cast has yet to be announced, during an episode of her “Clickbait” podcast with Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker.

However, the pair are simply friends. Blake’s rep told Life & Style he and Kelsey are not dating.

The “Behind the Rose” podcast host previously explained he met Kelley and Kelsey for the first time over Super Bowl weekend.

“They were both together. Both great women,” the Denver native, who first appeared in the franchise as a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season, told Us Weekly in March.

Kelsey and Kelley met on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. The Chicago native was eliminated before hometown dates while the former beauty queen was sent packing the following week after the pilot, 29, met her family in Iowa.

Although Peter got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss during the finale, they broke up shortly after because he still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett. He and Madi, 23, explored their relationship but ended things for good following After the Final Rose in March 2020. Less than a month later, he began quarantining with Kelley in the Windy City, and they went Instagram official as a couple the following month. They split eight months later.

As for Blake, he was previously fueling rumors with ex Becca, 30, following her split from fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen in 2020. The reality stud assured fans he and the Minnesota native have “just a friendship” for now during an appearance on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s “Almost Famous” podcast in November 2020.

Blake dished to Us Weekly in August 2020 he was “going slow” with a mystery woman, but he still appears to be single at the moment.

Time will tell what the future holds!