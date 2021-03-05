Clearing the air. Bachelorette alum Garrett Yrigoyen broke his silence on his split from fiancée Becca Kufrin during an Instagram Q&A on Thursday, March 4, after a fan asked why the season 14 couple broke up.

“I constantly get this question,” the Bachelor Nation contestant, 32, admitted. “I know most of my supporters are viewers of the show and are the main base of my platform. I understand everyone wanting to know what exactly happened because you feel so invested into our lives and relationships.”

Garrett Yrigoyen/Instagram

The California native explained he’s currently building his platform post-show as what he wants to be “remembered” for. “So, out of respect to her and her family, I’m only going to answer this question ever as: it just didn’t work out,” he wrote.

That being said, Garrett, who went Instagram official with new girlfriend Alex Farrar in October 2020, assured fans he put his all into him and Becca’s two-year engagement. He shared details while answering another question from a fan who asked how he got over their breakup “so fast.”

Garrett Yrigoyen/Instagram

“Well, it was a rough few months to say the least, as is any breakup you’re invested in. But I ended it in my heart and mind,” he recalled. “Once I weighed every outcome, solution, what ifs, talked it out, practicality, etc. It [was] completely done for me and no going back. Life is too short to dwindle.”

He continued, “There [are] amazing people out there and if you pour everything into one and it doesn’t work out, then it wasn’t meant to be. I believe there is someone for everyone, and if you’re not currently with them and haven’t fully given up, then you just haven’t met yet.”

Garrett confessed he doesn’t “want to be known for the show” and it doesn’t “define” him or “his character. However, he acknowledged the impact the reality franchise had on his life.

“I feel like it was a miracle I got selected to be on there in the first place,” he wrote. “I wouldn’t have met the same people I know and call friends today and life certainly would have gone in a different direction. I recognize everything going on TV has done for me, and I have no regrets about any of it. But I’m here now, chasing my dreams and goals.”

These days, Garrett is head over heels for his new girlfriend. “That said, I’ve met an incredible person who supports me and my goals and makes me really happy,” he gushed.

Becca, 30, confirmed her and Garrett’s split in fall 2020 after months of speculation. She has also continued to remain vague about specific details about their uncoupling.

“After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night,” the Minnesota native said on her and Rachel Lindsay’s “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast during the September 1 episode. “It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there [are] a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now.”

It’s a new chapter for Becca and Garrett.