It’s over. Becca Kufrin and fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen split more than two years after getting engaged on The Bachelorette.

The couple is no longer planning to walk down the aisle, a source tells E! News on Thursday, August 6. “Becca is still very upset with Garett’s comments and the controversy surrounding it,” the insider claims, adding, “Their lifestyles don’t mesh anymore. Garrett wants different things and they came to a realization that they aren’t compatible anymore.” As of now, they are “living separately.”

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

The season 14 couple’s breakup didn’t come as a huge surprise since they’ve been dropping clues that pointed to their relationship being over for months. They had not been physically together all summer, and fans noticed Becca stopped wearing her engagement ring in social media posts. In addition, Garrett deleted the “Becca Spills” reel from his Instagram profile.

The Bachelor Nation couple’s relationship has been strained over the past couple of months following Garrett’s controversial statements about law enforcement in early June amid protests against police brutality after the death of George Floyd.

Becca called the California native’s post supporting law enforcement “tone deaf” during the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast with cohost Rachel Lindsay. She added that Garrett is a “good person” and didn’t think “he meant it in a malicious way.”

However, she apologized to the lawyer and listeners during the June 16 episode for not giving their first conversation about Garrett’s behavior “more care and thoughtfulness on her end.”

Between being back in her hometown of Minneapolis after the death of her grandfather and the “discord within [her] relationship,” the Minnesota native acknowledged she wasn’t in the right headspace.

“We wanted [our first conversation] to be impactful, we wanted it to be respectful, we wanted it to be uncomfortable — which it was — but ultimately we wanted that conversation to hopefully make a change in our listeners’ hearts, and Rachel, you did succeed where I did not,” Becca said. “When we recorded the podcast it was 18 hours after Garrett’s social media post so I was dealing with trying to first wrap my head about that and also dealing with discord within my relationship and what it was causing between my family. So, in that moment, it felt like the reservoir in my brain had reached a maximum and I couldn’t process everything at once.”

At the time, the Bachelor Live host admitted she wasn’t sure where her relationship with Garrett stood. “All I can say right now is that I don’t know. I can’t give anything more than that,” she explained. “It’s something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that’s where the work will remain and that’s really the best can give you at this point.”

Courtesy of Becca Kufrin/Instagram

After that, the longtime couple stopped “liking” and commenting on each other’s social media posts. Becca remained in Minnesota and Wisconsin while Garrett attended a wedding solo in California. They briefly started communicating on social media, but it seems that was only to save face before their breakup.



It’s a new chapter for Becca and Garrett.