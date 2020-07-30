Are they or aren’t they? That seems to be the question on Bachelor Nation fans’ minds about Becca Kufrin and fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen. After the 31-year-old made a show of support for police officers amid the George Floyd protests on June 4, his wife-to-be admitted she “doesn’t know” where their relationship stands. So, have they secretly split? Here are all the clues Becca, 30, and Garrett are no longer together.

They Stopped Interacting on Social Media

The former PR rep and the adventure blogger stopped “liking” and commenting on each other’s social media posts throughout June and early July. They recently started connecting more on Instagram — but when some celebrity couples are constantly liking, commenting and hyping their partner’s posts, the lack of interaction between Becca and Garrett seems telling.

They Stopped Attending Events Together

In June, Becca’s grandfather died and her husband-to-be did not seem to attend the funeral with her in her hometown in Minnesota, which would be out of character for an engaged couple. In July, Garrett was a guest at a wedding in California — and you guessed it, Becca seemingly did not attend with him.

Becca’s Podcast Shared a Suspicious Photo

On July 24, the brunette beauty’s “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, which she hosts with fellow Bachelor Nation alum Rachel Lindsay, shared a snapshot of herself and her Bachelorette runner-up, Blake Horstmann, going into a run and jump hug on their Instagram.

The photo was deleted less than two hours after it was posted — but fans noticed the out of place image right away, since it wasn’t a photo of Becca and her fiancé.

Becca Was Spotted Without Her Engagement Ring

In late May and again in late July, the reality TV starlet was spotted without her massive Neil Lane engagement ring in videos posted to her Instagram Stories. In the second clip, she wore a more modest ring on her middle finger.

He Lost Support From Her Friends

Rachel, who is Becca’s podcast cohost, would not comment on Becca and Garrett’s relationship status “out of respect” for her pal, but she called the California native a “piece of s–t” during a July 29 appearance on the “Everything Iconic” podcast. The former Bachelorette added she “will not f–k with him” anymore.

Are Becca and Garrett Still Together?

Ultimately, the couple is (or was) navigating their struggles in private. “It’s something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that’s where the work will remain,” Becca said on her podcast on June 16. “And that’s really the best can give you at this point.”

Life & Style has reached out to Becca and Garrett for comment.