Over it! Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin slammed fans who were negatively commenting on her strained relationship with fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen.

“Some girls just self-destruct in relationships,” one person commented on the season 14 star’s latest Instagram photo on Monday, July 20, which showed her holding her baby niece while visiting Minnesota.

“OMG please write an advice book for all of us girls who apparently can’t handle ourselves in our own relationships! We definitely need a man to tell us how to act,” Becca, 30, clapped back with a woman facepalming emoji.

The “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast host also fired back at a fan who said they were “disappointed” in the former leading lady. “I’m SO sorry that [me] spending an afternoon with my niece makes you upset,” she quipped in response.

Becca and Garrett, 31, had a rocky few weeks, and the Bachelor Live host admitted she “doesn’t know” where they stand at the moment.

“All I can say right now is that I don’t know,” she said during the June 16 episode of her podcast with cohost Rachel Lindsay. “I can’t give anything more than that. It’s something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that’s where the work will remain and that’s really the best can give you at this point.”

The pair stopped momentarily “liking” and commenting on each other’s social media posts over the past month. However, Garrett commented, “Twinning,” on Becca’s adorable photo with her niece, and the Bachelor Nation babe “liked” his most recent photo at a friend’s wedding in California.

The reality couple, who has been engaged for over two years, has not been physically together as of late, but they appear to still be communicating.

Becca and Garrett’s relationship came under criticism when the California native posted a lengthy statement on June 4 supporting law enforcement amid the Black Lives Matter movement and protests against police brutality.

The B the Label designer called his comments “tone-deaf” on the June 9 episode of her podcast. “Garrett is my fiancé and I love him and to his core, I believe that he is a good person. I don’t align with and I don’t agree with [his message]. I don’t think he meant it in a malicious way,” she said. “It was the wrong time and message and sentiment.”

The following episode, Becca said she “did not” succeed in having an “impactful” conversation with Rachel about the situation with her fiancé.

“When we recorded the podcast it was 18 hours after Garrett’s social media post so I was dealing with trying to first wrap my head about that and also dealing with discord within my relationship and what it was causing between my family,” she explained. “So, in that moment, it felt like the reservoir in my brain had reached a maximum and I couldn’t process everything at once.”

Time will tell what the future holds for Becca and Garrett.