Bachelorette Becca Kufrin Seemingly Responds to Garrett and Bekah Feud

Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin seemingly responded to the feud between her fiancé, Garrett Yrigoyen, and Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez over police brutality.

“Many conversations are being had between friends, family members, Garrett and podcast crew alike. Because I’m silent on my IG right now doesn’t mean I’m silent in my life,” the Minnesota native, 30, wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday, June 5.

Courtesy Becca Kufrin/Instagram

The season 14 star started receiving negative responses from fans after Yrigoyen, 31, spoke out in support of law enforcement following his “Blackout Tuesday” post on Instagram amid nationwide protests against racism and police brutality.

“Should probably start by having a conversation with your own fiancé. His recent post is incredibly tone-deaf and self-serving of his white friends and family members,” one follower commented on Kufrin’s Instagram. “What do you think about Garrett’s recent post? Sort of feels like he is missing the point,” someone else questioned. “Better go get your man and inform him of the Black Lives Matter movement,” another user added.

“I’ve been pretty tore up the past week about everything going on. I’ve listened, learned, helped, supported and grown,” Yrigoyen, 31, began a lengthy post to accompany an image of a black square with a blue line running through it on June 4. “With so many friends and family in law enforcement, I couldn’t sit back and not support them and the hundreds of thousands of men and women of all races that represent this thin blue line, as well.”

Yrigoyen explained he wanted to “recognize” law enforcement officers who “put their lives on the line each and every single day.” He added, “We can’t judge an entire group of people by the actions of a few. We can’t judge the peaceful protesters by the actions of the few violent protesters and we sure can’t judge all cops by the actions of a few bad ones.”

Courtesy Garrett Yrigoyen/Instagram

Martinez, 25, who competed on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season with Kufrin, responded there’s a “big difference” because “black people don’t choose to be black” and called his comments “scary as f—k.” She continued, “So interesting that you stay silent about black lives but just HAVE to speak out about cops. You’ve made your views known before, and here’s a great reminder that not much has changed.”

Following season 14 in 2018, Yrigoyen came under fire for allegedly “liking” offensive social media posts, including things that were anti-trans, mocked undocumented immigrants and suggested the Parkland high school shooting was a hoax. The former contestant later apologized and took “full responsibility” for the “hurtful and offensive” posts he gave a thumbs up to.

Kufrin acknowledged at the time she did not “condone” her fiancé’s social media behavior. “I know that he stands by his apology and he feels so bad for everyone that he did offend,” the leading lady said when they appeared on After the Final Rose together. “He didn’t mean it. But I just want to move forward, to learn and to grow and continue to educate ourselves.”

Yrigoyen posted Martinez’s comment on his Instagram Story. “I remember you saying how much you loved me to Becca, and you made a mistake for judging me in the past without knowing me,” he wrote. “Needless to say, you never got to know me, still don’t me and you’re no longer invited over.”

Courtesy Garrett Yrigoyen/Instagram

He noted he “had written” a message for his “Blackout Tuesday” post but was “advised” not to use it. Instead, his caption included a slew of fist emojis. “Doesn’t make me racist nor does it take away from [Black Lives Matter]. Try having conversations with people before judging and labeling. Love to all,” he concluded his message.

The California native then shared a message exchange between him and Martinez. She said she “meant” her words about the former medical sales rep “at the time” because she “thought [he] actually cared about changing.” Yrigoyen responded by saying he has “become more educated” and called out Martinez for “jumping to conclusions.”

Courtesy Bekah Martinez/Instagram

The pregnant starlet took things to her own page and shared a $1,000 donation to the National Police Accountability Project made in Yrigoyen’s name.