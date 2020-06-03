Emma Watson responded to backlash after she edited her “Blackout Tuesday” post with a white border to seemingly better match her Instagram aesthetic. Fans were also disappointed that the well-known activist did not speak out following the death of George Floyd.

“I’m still learning about the many ways I unconsciously support and uphold a system that is structurally racist,” the Little Women actress, 30, wrote in a statement on June 3. “I see your anger, sadness and pain. I cannot know what this feels like for you but it doesn’t mean I won’t try to.”

The Harry Potter star pledged to share “links and resources” on her page “over the coming days” that she’s found “useful” while educating herself more on racial issues.

“There is so much racism, both in our past and present, that is not acknowledged nor accounted for. White supremacy is one of the systems of hierarchy and dominance, of exploitation and oppression, that is tightly stitched into society. As a white person, I have benefited from this,” the France native added. “Whilst we might feel that, as individuals, we’re working hard internally to be anti-racist, we need to work harder externally to actively tackle the structural and institutional racism around us.”

Chris Allerton/Shutterstock

On June 2, Emma shared three black images in support of “Blackout Tuesday” — a movement started by the music industry to “pause business as usual” amid nationwide protests against police brutality and racism — with the hashtags “#blackouttuesday,” “#theshowmustbepaused,” “#amplifymelanatedvoices” and “#amplifyblackvoices.”

“Emma, it isn’t an aesthetic,” someone commented in reference to the white border around the blank image. “Is this all for your theme? I hope that you’ll speak up more about this issue in the next couple of days. Seeing as you have a huge platform, it’s kinda your responsibility to spread the word,” another follower wrote. “Black Lives Matter is not an aesthetic for your Instagram,” a separate comment read.

The Beauty and the Beast star isn’t the only celeb to come under fire. Lea Michele received backlash after her former Glee costar Samantha Marie Ware slammed her tweet supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

“LMAO remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?” Samantha responded to the New Year’s Eve star’s post on June 1. “‘Cause I’ll never forget. I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘s–t in my wig’ amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood …”

Other stars like Yvette Nicole Brown, Alex Newell and Abigail Breslin backed up the negative claims about Lea. Her Spring Awakening costar Gerard Canonico recalled she was “nothing but a nightmare” when they worked together on the Broadway musical in 2007.

Lea responded to the backlash on June 3. “Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior,” she wrote in a lengthy statement on Instagram.

It looks like Emma, Lea and more are looking toward educating themselves further. For more information, visit Blacklivesmatter.com.