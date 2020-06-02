Pregnant Katy Perry Wants to Be a ‘Mother’ Who Makes the World ‘a More Just Place’ Amid Protests

Pregnant Katy Perry vowed to make “damn sure” she will be a “mother” who makes the world “a more just place” amid protests following the death of George Floyd.



“I try to live my life to answer the question, ‘How can I be of service?’ I have spent the last few days watching, listening and reflecting about how to utilize my privilege and platform,” the American Idol judge, 35, began in a lengthy Instagram post on June 1 in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The “Roar” singer is currently pregnant but acknowledged she already knows how she plans on raising her daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The “Firework” singer is participating in Blackout Tuesday — a day when music industry leaders will pause business on June 2 to protest racism and police violence — along with other A-listers like Rihanna, Cardi B, Britney Spears and Demi Lovato. Katy hopes it will be an “opportunity to take what we’re learning and put it into action.”

“There are many ways to support the movement towards justice and equality,” the “Dark Horse” artist added while noting a link for fans to find reputable charities to donate to.

Before George Floyd’s death, Katy confessed it was a difficult time to be pregnant because of the coronavirus pandemic. She’s due at the end of summer and divulged all her plans are currently up in the air.

“In the past, I’ve been a perfectionist slash control freak, and all perfectionist slash control freaks are spiraling right now. And planners are spiraling. So, I’m spiraling a little bit, like, every day,” she said during an interview with Radio.com on May 21. “But I also chalk it up to the uncertainty of being pregnant for the first time and having a child and not knowing [the future].”

During a Facebook Live a few days prior, she said she’s “not sure” she’ll be able to celebrate her pregnancy with a baby shower or babymoon. “I definitely lock myself in my parked car in front of my house and cry sometimes, just like everyone else does,” she admitted.

Despite the uncertainty with her life and baby plans, Katy is still eager to step up and support Black Lives Matter.