Pregnant singer Katy Perry took to her Instagram feed to share the results of her gender reveal on April 2 — and the cutest part was the photo she took of fiancé Orlando Bloom to announce it. Get excited, folks: They’re having a girl!

“It’s a girl,” the 35-year-old captioned a close-up of the actor, 43, smiling happily with pink icing all over his face. Talk about a milestone moment. She even added two sets of double heart emojis to hammer home her point. Clearly, the happy couple is thrilled to be welcoming a baby girl into their small yet sweet family.

It makes sense to see Katy and Orli reveling in the biggest moments of their pregnancy — and an insider told Life & Style exclusively that the duo is “all about taking in the smaller moments,” too. They even gushed over how much the actor is spoiling the first-time mama. “He’s rubbing Katy’s belly and singing softly to their baby. He massages her feet, rubs her shoulders, pampers her as much as he can,” they said.

“It’s no surprise that Katy’s personality is energetic, loud and way over the top,” the source added. “Orlando is all about spoiling her and trying to get her to relax, to be in the moment and enjoy this special time in their lives.”

The longtime pair got engaged in February 2019 — and needless to say, the Pirates of the Caribbean star made sure to go all-out on the romance factor for the big night.

“It was Valentine’s Day,” the Santa Barbara native told Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show in March. “I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner, but instead, we pulled up to a helicopter. And then, we [went] downstairs … and my whole family was there and all my friends. He did so well.”

Unsurprisingly, the helicopter trick really set the scene. “We did land and it was like James Bond, everybody had an earpiece. And then, we [went] downstairs,” she gushed. “And my whole family was there and all my friends. He did so well.”

Our deepest congratulations to the parents-to-be!