Keeping it real! Katy Perry gave two American Idol contestants some personal advice based on her own experiences with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

“I’ve had a couple of unsuccessful relationships in my life,” the pregnant singer, 35, admitted during the Sunday, March 22 episode. “One thing I have noticed that is really helpful is giving each other a little space.”

If there’s anyone suited to give relationship advice, it’s definitely Katy. She’s not only engaged to Orlando, but they’re also expecting their first baby together. “Yes, I secured a ring,” she added.

The couple got engaged in February 2019. Of course, the whole thing was very romantic. “It was Valentine’s Day,” the mom-to-be divulged to Jimmy Kimmel later that month. “I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner, but instead, we pulled up to a helicopter. And then, we [went] downstairs … and my whole family was there and all my friends. He did so well.”

She continued, “We did land and it was like James Bond, everybody had an earpiece. And then, we [went] downstairs … and my whole family was there and all my friends. He did so well.” How sweet!

A year after getting engaged, Katy announced she’s pregnant with baby No. 1. While it’s all new for the pop star, Orlando already has experience being a parent to his son, Flynn, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr. There’s plenty to look forward to regarding welcoming their bundle of joy, but the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 43, is especially excited over giving Flynn a baby sibling.

“Orlando can’t wait for Flynn, who’s already 9 and thinks he’s grown, to interact with his little sibling,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “Orlando and Katy are hoping for a girl, but Flynn is hoping it’s the little brother he’s always wanted.”

Meanwhile, Katy is just happy to have a baby. “She’s always dreamed of becoming a mom,” a separate source exclusively shared with Life & Style. “Now, it’s finally happening for her! The baby is due toward the end of the summer.” We can’t wait to meet their baby!