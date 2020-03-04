Congrats! Katy Perry announced that she’s pregnant with her first child in her new music video “Never Worn White.” The singer cradled her growing baby bump during one scene of the video, revealing she is indeed expecting baby No. 1!

Katy took to Instagram Live to confirm she and Orlando Bloom have a child on the way, following the highly anticipated premiere. “We’re excited and happy,” the songstress gushed, according to PEOPLE. “There’s a lot that will be happing this summer, not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for.”

Prior to her sweet announcement, she teased a sneak peak of her dreamy video. “You are cordially invited to the premiere of #NeverWornWhite,” the 35-year-old captioned the clip. The few shots show Katy in two different looks. One is a white dress where she seems to be cradling her stomach while her impressive cleavage is on display. The second outfit is a full gown and headpiece made of colorful flowers, which is giving us vibes from Beyoncé‘s flower-filled pregnancy announcement back in 2017.

“Are you pregnant? OMG,” one person commented. “You are glowing,” another comment gushed. “Mom of the year. OMG, I’m crying. Congrats, Katy,” a separate user echoed. “Are you pregnant or are you just you trolling us?” someone else questioned.

The American Idol judge didn’t appear to be hiding anything as of late, so a surprise pregnancy definitely shocked fans. She has been stepping out in baggy clothes for the past few months, but rocked a skintight bodysuit on stage in December.

Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

She and her fiancé got engaged in February 2019, and Life & Style exclusively learned they were excited about the possibility of having kids. “Katy wants to start a family and Orlando is on board,” the insider dished in March 2019. “She wants to wait until after they’re married, but that’s not written in stone.”

Being in the public eye, this is not the first time rumors have been swirling about Katy possibly being pregnant. Last year, she sparked speculation after wearing a flowy top to Kanye West’s Sunday church service and it looked like “she was trying to hide something.”

Now that it’s confirmed, we couldn’t be happier for them!