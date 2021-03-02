Damn, dude! John Mayer is arguably one of the biggest heartthrobs in Hollywood and has romanced some serious A-listers. Although he has seemingly stepped out of the dating pool in recent years, the musician has wooed celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry, Cameron Diaz and Taylor Swift throughout the years.

Nowadays, the “Heartbreak Wayfare” artist has a good sense of humor about his past. When a fan asked on Instagram how he’s still single, the “New Light” singer simply responded, “Google me.” Needless to say, his love life is under constant speculation, and he’s even shut down relationship rumors with Kourtney Kardashian and Halsey.

The Grammy winner addressed the rumblings of a blossoming romance with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and joked that he thought the news was coming from the famous family’s inner circle. “I’ve got to be honest with you, little suspicious about the origin of the story. I’m not sure the calls are not coming from inside the house on this one,” he confessed to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy back in May. “I will say, if the call is coming from inside the house, it’s diabolical and genius.”

What really happened? The two did chat at a gathering, but it’s not quite what you think. “I ran into Kourtney at a party that I kind of crashed. It was a GQ party, and I crashed it toward the end,” he explained. “I ran into the bass player from the Scorpions … And then Kourtney Kardashian walks up and I said, ‘Kourtney, walk away. He’s the bass player from the Scorpions, he’s going to try to get you in a video.’ … All I did was save Kourtney Kardashian from being in a video with the bass player from the Scorpions.”

If you read the past reports, John’s supposed pickup line was a bit cringey, and the “Carry Me Away” singer definitely wanted to clear the air on that. “The only part that made me upset to any degree was that somebody said that when I saw Kourtney, I said, ‘It was sweet serendipity running into you,’ which I would never say,” he divulged. “I didn’t say that because that’s hyper corny.” Whew, that’s truly a relief.

So, John and Kourtney may not be an item but he’s dated a slew of other famous women along the way. Keep scrolling to see his impressive dating history!