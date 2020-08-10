She has a type! Katy Perry dated a lot of musicians before getting engaged to actor Orlando Bloom. She was previously married to Russell Brand and had high-profile relationships with John Mayer, Travie McCoy, Diplo and more.

These days, Katy is happily in love with fiancé Orlando. The A-list couple dated off-and-on for three years before he got down on one knee on Valentine’s Day 2019. The Pirates of the Caribbean star pulled out all the stops when he popped the question to the “Dark Horse” artist.

“I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner, but instead, we pulled up to a helicopter,” Katy recalled during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel later that month. During their romantic ride above the city, Orlando passed the “Roar” singer a heartfelt note to read while he pulled the ring out of his pocket. Although there was a little chaos when the large box got stuck in his pocket, he asked and she said yes!

“We did land and it was like James Bond, everybody had an earpiece. And then, we [went] downstairs … and my whole family was there and all my friends. He did so well,” Katy gushed about the special day.

Their relationship took another big step in March 2020 when Katy revealed she was pregnant with her first child, a baby girl, who is due in August 2020.

“We’re excited and happy,” the California native gushed during an Instagram Live. “There’s a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for.” The American Idol judge is also releasing a new album about “overcoming her darkest days” during the same month.

Orlando shares 9-year-old son, Flynn, with ex Miranda Kerr and can’t wait for his and Katy’s new addition. “I’m really looking forward to those very late nights where I will be getting and doing the breastfeed bottle thing,” he said during a virtual interview with Good Morning America on July 2. “I’m looking forward to that because I love those quiet times at night when the world feels like it is asleep and you’ve got a sleeping baby.”

Katy found her happily ever after and had quite a journey to get there. Keep scrolling to see her full dating history.