Seal of approval! Katy Perry‘s dad, Keith Hudson, thinks his daughter’s fiancé, Orlando Bloom, is “a great guy,” he exclusively tells Life & Style. “I’m a happy man.”

On top of that, Keith is looking forward to becoming a grandpa for the third time. The father of three admits he and Katy’s mom, Mary Hudson, learned about the pregnancy “very early on.”

Courtesy Orlando Bloom/Instagram

It turns out, they were rooting for the engaged pair to have a little one together. “We’ve been hoping this would happen. Everyone is pleased!” he says. “She’ll be a good mama!”

Orlando is already dad to his son, Flynn, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr, and he’s super excited to give the 9-year-old a baby sibling. “Orlando can’t wait for Flynn, who’s already 9 and thinks he’s grown, to interact with his little sibling,” an exclusive source previously told Life & Style. “Orlando and Katy are hoping for a girl, but Flynn is hoping it’s the little brother he’s always wanted.”

Luckily for Katy and Orlando, they’re having a daughter. They announced the news on April 12 when the mom-to-be shared a close-up of Orlando with pink icing on his face. “It’s a girl,” the 35-year-old singer captioned the sweet snap. Aww!

The pop star and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 43, who got engaged in February 2019, have decided to postpone their wedding planning to shift their focus on their baby.

“They both were on the same page about putting off marriage, especially Orlando,” another source exclusively divulged to Life & Style. “He’s been honest about saying he’s been down that road and didn’t want to do it again. Katy’s been burned, too. She was afraid of marriage, but her heart has shifted, especially with the baby coming. But right now, it’s all about bringing this little one into the world.”

Their bundle of joy is expected to arrive by the end of the summer. How exciting!