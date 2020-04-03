When it comes to female pop stars who have stood the test of time, Katy Perry most definitely tops the list. The California native first came on to the scene with her 2008 hit single, “I Kissed a Girl,” and ever since, she’s been a staple in the music industry.

With that, fans have become deeply invested in Katy’s personal life — including the many highly publicized relationships she’s been in. From Travie McCoy and John Mayer to Russell Brand, it took the “Firework” singer some time to find her Prince Charming. As of 2020, she and fiancé Orlando Bloom couldn’t be happier.

In March, Katy announced that she and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor are expecting their first child together. In her music video for “Never Worn White,” the award-winning artist cradled her growing baby bump à la Beyoncé at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.

Since then, the picture-perfect couple has been preparing for their little one’s arrival. While Katy will be a first-time parent, Orlando shares son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. “Orlando can’t wait for Flynn, who’s already 9 and thinks he’s grown, to interact with his little sibling,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “Orlando and Katy are hoping for a girl, but Flynn is hoping it’s the little brother he’s always wanted.”

Of course, Orlando is making sure to spoil his ladylove every step of the way. “He’s rubbing Katy’s belly and singing softly to their baby,” the source added. “He massages her feet, rubs her shoulders and pampers her as much as he can.”

In addition to Katy’s blended family growing by one, her discography will be expanding, too! “There’s a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for,” the performer revealed during an Instagram Live in March.

That’s right, y’all, Katy will be releasing new music and having a baby. What a time to be a fan! We can’t believe just how far she’s come over the years. Scroll through the gallery below to see Katy’s complete transformation.