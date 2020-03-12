Sibling bonding! Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have a lot to look forward to now that they’re expecting their first child together, like giving the 43-year-old actor’s son, Flynn, a baby brother or sister, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Orlando can’t wait for Flynn, who’s already 9 and thinks he’s grown, to interact with his little sibling,” adds the insider. “Orlando and Katy are hoping for a girl, but Flynn is hoping it’s the little brother he’s always wanted.”

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

This will be Orlando’s second time as a father. He shares Flynn with ex Miranda Kerr. On the other hand, this is all new to Katy, 35, who’s over the moon about becoming a first-time parent. “She’s always dreamed of becoming a mom,” another insider exclusively shared with Life & Style. “Now, it’s finally happening for her! The baby is due toward the end of the summer.”

The power couple still have a few months before they welcome their bundle of joy, and they’re enjoying the pregnancy to the fullest — especially Orlando, who’s “all about taking in the smaller moments,” a separate source revealed to Life & Style. “He’s rubbing Katy’s belly and singing softly to their baby. He massages her feet, rubs her shoulders, pampers her as much as he can.” How sweet!

One of the best things about the experience is it has made the singer and the actor’s bond even stronger than before. “Of course, they’ve gotten closer,” another insider exclusively divulged to Life & Style.

The dynamic duo got engaged in February 2019, and now that they’re expecting a baby, they’ve decided to make that their main priority. “They both were on the same page about putting off marriage, especially Orlando,” the source added. “He’s been honest about saying he’s been down that road and didn’t want to do it again. Katy’s been burned, too. She was afraid of marriage, but her heart has shifted, especially with the baby coming. But right now, it’s all about bringing this little one into the world.”

We wish them the best!