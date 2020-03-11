A blossoming family! Pregnant Katy Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, “couldn’t be happier” with baby No. 1 on the way, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Of course, they’ve gotten closer.”

With the “Never Worn White” singer, 35, and Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 43, focused on welcoming their first child together — Orlando shares son Flynn, 9, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr — the A-list pair agreed to suspend wedding planning indefinitely.

“They both were on the same page about putting off marriage, especially Orlando,” says the insider. “He’s been honest about saying he’s being down that road and didn’t want to do it again. Katy’s been burned, too, she was afraid of marriage, but her heart has shifted, especially with the baby coming. But right now, it’s all about bringing this little one into the world.”

That said, Katy and Orlando are still in it for the long haul. “They’re together, they’re committed and a piece of paper can’t change their feelings for each other,” assures the source. “In fact, from both of their experiences, it might change things.”

With holy matrimony on the back burner, the Hollywood couple is free to nest! Katy and Orlando are “already shopping for baby clothes,” a separate insider revealed to Life & Style. “She’s always dreamed of becoming a mom. Now, it’s finally happening for her! The baby is due toward the end of the summer.”

While the “Firework” artist is no doubt focused on being a first-time mother, Katy also made an exciting career announcement. “There’s a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for,” she said during an Instagram Live.

Translation: By August, you should expect new music and a new baby. What could be better than that?

