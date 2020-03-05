Baby on board! Pregnant Katy Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, are “already shopping for baby clothes,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “She’s always dreamed of becoming a mom. Now, it’s finally happening for her! The baby is due toward the end of the summer.”

The A-list pair, who got engaged in February 2019, plans to hold off on their nuptials until “after the birth,” the insider adds. However, they have lots to keep them busy in the meantime. “Orlando’s helping Katy design a stunning nursery!”

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 43, isn’t a first-time parent — Orlando shares son Flynn Bloom, 9, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr — but news of Katy’s pregnancy has brought back all the same excitement. Orlando is “over the moon,” says the source, and Flynn feels the same way. He “can’t wait to meet his new brother or sister!”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Since Orlando and Katy went public with the joyous news, the “Teenage Dream” artist, 35, is fully embracing her status as a soon-to-be mother — and that includes flaunting her growing belly. “OMG. [I’m] so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore,” Katy tweeted on Thursday, March 5.

The Santa Barbara native has been keeping her pregnancy under wraps for quite some time. “Katy was dying to announce the news earlier,” reveals the insider. “but knew she had to keep it a secret until after the safe period.” Generally, women wait until the end of their first trimester (10-12 weeks) to announce their pregnancies. That’s when the change of a miscarriage drops. With that, we suspect Katy and Orlando will be welcoming their bundle of joy in the last week of August.

We can’t wait. The best part? We’ll be getting some new music from Katy, too! “There’s a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for,” she admitted during an Instagram Live, according to People.

Five months and counting, y’all!

