Katy Perry Is Glad She ‘Doesn’t Have to Suck It In Anymore’ After Revealing Pregnancy
No more hiding! After Katy Perry announced she and fiancé Orlando Bloom are expecting baby No.1, the 35-year-old is happy she can finally show off her bump.
“OMG. [I’m] so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore,” she tweeted on Wednesday, March 4. Well, that’s definitely a perk!
omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore 🙄
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020
Katy first teased her growing baby bump in her new music video for “Never Worn White.” Then, she took to Instagram Live to confirm the exciting news. “We’re excited and happy,” the mom-to-be said, according to People. “There’s a lot that will be happing this summer, not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for.”
The power couple got engaged in February 2019 and based on the romantic proposal, it’s clear they’re head over heels in love. “It was Valentine’s Day,” the pop star told Jimmy Kimmel later that month. “I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner, but instead, we pulled up to a helicopter. And then, we [went] downstairs … and my whole family was there and all my friends. He did so well.”
Most recently, Katy gushed about her beau on Instagram in honor of his birthday, further proving these two are going strong.
“Many people wonder how the pyramids were actually built,” she captioned the post in January. “But me, I am in constant awe and wonder of how such a loving/ kind/ compassionate/ supportive/ talented/ deeply spiritual/ did I mention incredibly good looking/James Bond of a human being can actually exist in the flesh! There’s a reason why all animals and children run straight into his arms … It’s his heart, so pure. I love you, Orlando Jonathan Blanchard Copeland Bloom. Happiest 43rd year.”
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor had the best response. “Ready to climb all them pyramids and mountains with you,” he wrote. Could Orlando have been referring to their bundle of joy with his comment? It’s possible!