Katy Perry Is Glad She ‘Doesn’t Have to Suck It In Anymore’ After Revealing Pregnancy

No more hiding! After Katy Perry announced she and fiancé Orlando Bloom are expecting baby No.1, the 35-year-old is happy she can finally show off her bump.

“OMG. [I’m] so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore,” she tweeted on Wednesday, March 4. Well, that’s definitely a perk!

omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore 🙄 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

Katy first teased her growing baby bump in her new music video for “Never Worn White.” Then, she took to Instagram Live to confirm the exciting news. “We’re excited and happy,” the mom-to-be said, according to People. “There’s a lot that will be happing this summer, not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for.”

The power couple got engaged in February 2019 and based on the romantic proposal, it’s clear they’re head over heels in love. “It was Valentine’s Day,” the pop star told Jimmy Kimmel later that month. “I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner, but instead, we pulled up to a helicopter. And then, we [went] downstairs … and my whole family was there and all my friends. He did so well.”