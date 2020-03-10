She’s Blooming! Katy Perry’s Sweetest Baby Bump Photos So Far

Ever since Katy Perry announced her first-ever pregnancy in early March, the “Never Worn White” singer is fully embracing her growing baby bump. In fact, the day after Katy, 35, revealed she and fiancé Orlando Bloom are expecting, she tweeted, “OMG. [I’m] so glad I don’t have to suck it anymore.”

Of course, Katy’s excitement doesn’t stop there. “She’s always dreamed of becoming a mom now it’s finally happening for her! The baby is due toward the end of the summer, and they’re planning to tie the knot later on down the line, after the birth,” a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style.

The insider added that Orlando and his son, Flynn, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr, are both thrilled. “Flynn can’t wait to meet his new brother or sister!” As it stands, Katy nor the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 43, have yet to confirm the sex of the baby.

However, the “California Gurls” artist told fans at the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup cricket final in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday, March 8, that she hopes “it’s a girl.” Either way, it’s clear that Orlando and Katy are ready to grow their little, blended family.

“Katy was dying to announce the news earlier, but knew she had to keep it a secret until after the safe period,” the source continued. “They’re already shopping for baby clothes and Orlando’s helping Katy design a stunning nursery!”

The outpouring of love and congratulations for the A-list pair is truly heartwarming. On March 6, fellow artist Halsey took to her Instagram Story to show Katy some love. “Gonna be the best mama ever. Your maternal energy has always radiated from you like a white light,” the “I Hate Everybody” singer, 35, began. “Can’t wait to see it shine even brighter!”

The best part? Katy isn’t letting her pregnancy slow her down one bit. The Santa Barbara native will be releasing new music right around the time she welcomes her little one into the world. “There’s a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for,” she tweeted.

How exciting! Scroll through the gallery below to following along with Katy’s pregnancy journey and see all of her baby bump photos thus far.