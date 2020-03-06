That new mama love! Singer Halsey sent well wishes to fellow pop star Katy Perry on March 6, just two days after the “Never Worn White” singer revealed her pregnancy to the world. Needless to say, we’re totally obsessed with the sweet words the 25-year-old wrote for Katy on her Instagram Stories.

“Gonna be the best mama ever,” the New Jersey native wrote to the 35-year-old, adding an adorable GIF of a baby angel on a cloud. “Your maternal energy has always radiated from you like a white light. Can’t wait to see it shine even brighter!” She even added a white heart emoji to hammer home her point.

Instagram

Believe it or not, Katy actually replied to the kind words by regramming the post to her own Instagram Stories. “ILY HALS,” she wrote over the singer’s original Story. “MY FAVORITE SONG IS ‘MORE’ [AND] ‘929’ FROM MANIC.” Interestingly enough, Halsey’s track “More” is all about her experience with miscarrying and her desire to become a mother … so it looks like the song really resonated with the Santa Barbara native.

It seems as though Katy and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, are totally thrilled about their upcoming arrival — and we definitely don’t blame them. In fact, an insider told Life & Style exclusively that the couple is “already shopping for baby clothes.” Katy has “always dreamed of becoming a mom,” the source gushed. “Now, it’s finally happening for her! The baby is due toward the end of the summer.”

Despite the fact that the couple got engaged in February 2019, they won’t be tying the knot until “after the birth,” the insider added. But until then, they have quite a bit to focus on. “Orlando’s helping Katy design a stunning nursery!” the source raved. The 43-year-old actor is totally “over the moon,” according to the source — and his son, Flynn, “can’t wait to meet his new brother or sister!”

The starlet revealed her pregnancy in the music video for her latest single, “Never Worn White,” which dropped on March 4. “Katy was dying to announce the news earlier,” the insider explained. “but knew she had to keep it a secret until after the safe period.” We’re so glad we know now!