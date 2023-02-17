It’s been a wild ride for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. After about three years of off-and-on dating, the celeb couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019. These days, the pair couldn’t be happier, especially after announcing the arrival of their daughter.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the pop star and actor, who are UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, told the agency in a joint statement on August 26, 2020, of their baby girl, Daisy Dove Bloom.

Katy revealed she was expecting baby No. 1 when she showed off her growing baby bump for the first time in her music video for “Never Worn White” in March 2020. Since then, both she and her fiancé have been gushing about their bundle of joy.

Orlando, who is already dad to son Flynn, whom he welcomed in 2011 with ex Miranda Kerr, is excited about having a newborn again. “I’m really looking forward to those very late nights where I will be getting and doing the breastfeed bottle thing,” the actor divulged to Good Morning America in July 2020. “I’m looking forward to that because I love those quiet times at night when the world feels like it is asleep and you’ve got a sleeping baby.”

Katy was just as excited about her daughter’s arrival. However, being pregnant amid the coronavirus pandemic had been challenging for her. “In the past, I’ve been a perfectionist slash control freak, and all perfectionist slash control freaks are spiraling right now,” she revealed to Radio.com in May 2020. “And planners are spiraling. So, I’m spiraling a little bit, like, every day. But I also chalk it up to the uncertainty of being pregnant for the first time and having a child and not knowing [the future].”

It’s a good thing their bundle of joy has made them stronger as a couple. “The pregnancy has definitely brought them closer together, and they’re getting on better than ever,” a source exclusively told Life & Style.

In addition, the dad of two went out of his way for his lady. “Orlando reads a lot of poetry and loves surprising Katy with handwritten, romantic notes. He’ll leave them under a pillow or in one of her drawers for her to find. Orlando’s been more attentive than ever.”

Keep scrolling to see Katy and Orlando’s complete relationship timeline.