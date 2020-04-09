Pregnant Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom “have been so on the run with their busy schedules that they’re actually super happy to be spending some quality ‘couple time’ time in self-isolation,” an insider tells Life & Style exclusively.

Plus, the cute couple definitely has baby prep on the brain amid quarantine. “Being in isolation hasn’t stopped Katy from shopping,” the source gushes. “She’s been keeping herself busy buying adorable baby clothes online — designer baby dresses, onesies and funky little hats — and has already started decorating the nursery.”

But the mama-to-be, 35, is making sure to relax as much as possible. “Katy doesn’t feel the need to get all glammed up when she’s at home,” the insider reveals. “She usually goes makeup-free and spends most of the day in her sweats and a hoodie.”

It seems as though the pop star and the actor, 43, are entertaining themselves much like the rest of us while spending time at home. “They’re both foodies and love to cook together, and enjoy snuggling up on the couch in the evening watching comedies on Netflix,” the source explains.

A separate source previously told LS her pregnancy cravings have been “like a roller coaster,” so we’re glad the dynamic duo is indulging amid self-isolation. “She wants everything from sweet cream-filled cupcakes to spicy Thai food. Katy wants it all,” the insider said. “Orlando is her personal Postmates.”

All in all, it looks like the heartthrob is taking advantage of the quality time to pamper his wife-to-be — and that’s exactly what we like to hear. “The pregnancy has definitely brought them closer together and they’re getting on better than ever. Orlando reads a lot of poetry and loves surprising Katy with handwritten, romantic notes.” the source says. “He’ll leave them under a pillow or in one of her drawers for her to find. Orlando’s been more attentive than ever.”

Katy revealed her pregnancy news with Orlando in her “Never Worn White” music video on March 4, in which she showed off a baby bump in the visuals for her new single. We couldn’t be more thrilled for these two lovebirds!