Couple goals! Katy Perry shared a rare glimpse into her and fiancé Orlando Bloom’s sweet relationship on March 9 following their pregnancy news. The singer is traveling around Australia for work but still stays in close contact with the actor, even while abroad.

“Munchausen by proxy,” the 35-year-old captioned the moment on her Instagram Story. The “Roar” singer has been nursing a thumb injury and Facetimed the U.K. native, 43, to show the ice pack she had on her hand. Surprisingly, the Carnival Row star also had a similar cooling apparatus on his shoulder. Some couples do share the same brain, right?

Courtesy of Katy Perry Instagram

The longtime lovers are getting baby fever and “already shopping for baby clothes,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “She’s always dreamed of becoming a mom. Now, it’s finally happening for her! The baby is due toward the end of the summer.”

Katy and Orlando got engaged in February 2019 but are waiting until “after the birth” before walking down the aisle, the insider added. The A-listers certainly have their hands full but both are extremely hands on. “Orlando’s helping Katy design a stunning nursery!” gushed the source. The American Idol judge has quirky taste, so we bet it’s going to be an adorable room.

This will be their first child together. The Troy actor also shares his 9-year-old son, Flynn, with ex Miranda Kerr. Orlando’s mini-me is going to make an amazing big brother, and he “can’t wait to meet his new brother or sister!”

The “Dark Horse” songstress admitted that her pregnancy “wasn’t an accident” after revealing her growing baby bump during her “Never Worn White” music video on March 4. “We’re both looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this,” the “Firework” artist said during an interview with Mikey Piff on SiriusXM. “That’s kind of how it happens.”

MEGA

The California native acknowledged that she’s “grateful for everything” she’s achieved “thus far” in her life, which includes her impressive career, but she’s ready to slow down a bit. “I’ve just been trying to create this space in my own life where I’m not running myself too ragged and creating space for something new to happen like this,” she explained.

We can’t wait to meet Katy and Orlando’s bundle of joy. Keep being the cutest!