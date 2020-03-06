Ready for what’s ahead! Katy Perry revealed that her pregnancy with fiancé Orlando Bloom “wasn’t an accident.” The singer unveiled her growing baby bump and exciting news during her “Never Worn White” music video on March 4. The pair got engaged in February 2019 and are over-the-moon about the next chapter.

“We’re both looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this,” the 35-year-old said during an interview with Mikey Piff on SiriusXM. “That’s kind of how it happens.”

The Grammy nominee is “grateful for everything” that she has achieved during her impressive career, and “the life [she’s] lived thus far.” However, she’s also aware that there is room to grow in a different direction.

“I’ve just been trying to create this space in my own life where I’m not running myself too ragged and creating space for something new to happen like this,” the “Roar” singer added.

MCPIX/Shutterstock

Katy gushed that she and Orlando, 43, are extremely “excited and happy” about becoming parents together. The “I Kissed a Girl” artist opened up more about the experience while chatting with fans on March 4 and admitted that she’s relieved that word is finally out.

“It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep,” the blonde bombshell said. “I like to tell you guys everything, but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which was through a piece of music because that’s how I speak to you. That’s how we speak together with each other.”

Orlando also shares son Flynn with ex Miranda Kerr. The 9-year-old “can’t wait to meet his new brother or sister!” a source exclusively told Life & Style.

The baby fever is so real with everyone in the family. The engaged couple is “already shopping for baby clothes,” the source added. “She’s always dreamed of becoming a mom. Now, it’s finally happening for her! The baby is due toward the end of the summer.” The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is busy “helping Katy design a nursery.”

As far as walking down the aisle, the insider divulged that the A-listers will most likely wait until “after the birth” before getting officially hitched.

Katy and Orlando have a big year ahead!